Fatima crush Shiva Boys' by 139 runs in Secondary Schools' cricket opener

St. Mary’s College teammates celebrate after taking a wicket against Naparima Boys College during the Secondary Schools’ Cricket League match, on Thursday, at Naparima Grounds, San Fernando. - AYANNA KINSALE

Fatima College had a wonderful start to their 2023 PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League campaign on Thursday as they romped to an emphatic 139-run victory over defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College when round one action bowled off at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain.

Zachary Siewah’s stellar knock of 98 propelled Fatima to 237/5 from 44 overs, batting first. The strong total proved too much for the 2019 winners, who failed to show much fight and eventually capitulated for 98 in 38.2 overs.

Siewah led the charge with the bat for Fatima and was ably assisted by Niall Maingot (41), Joshua Davis (27) and Adrian Mahase (25 not out).

Sachin Nandlal (3/36) and Raoul Goolie (2/42) were Shiva Boys’ best bowlers.

In their turn at the crease, Shiva Boys’ lost wickets in quick succession, with Goolie (24) finishing as their top scorer.

Fatima’s Davis also shone with the ball as he snapped up 2/6 from nine overs, which included five maidens. Aditya Ramdeen (2/18), Caiden Mack (2/29) and Siewah (2/20) also bagged two wickets each in the one-sided affair. In the other premiership opener, Presentation College Chaguanas also recorded a heavy 160-run win over Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

Two half-centuries from Dillon Balkaran (52) and Adam Furlonge (51) launched ‘Pres’ to 236/8, with Rajesh Maharaj (31) and Justin Jagessar (29) also contributing.

Aidan Lakhansingh (3/52) and Aaron Basant (2/51) topped Vishnu Boys’ bowling.

In reply, Vishnu Boys’ were dismissed for 76 in 31.3 overs with Sanjicv Balliram (31) leading the vain charge. Presentation’s Zachary Madray (2/7) was their best bowler.

And at Lewis Street in San Fernando, home team Naparima College made amends for their shaky 148 all out from 41 overs performance by dismissing St Mary’s College for 68 in 24 overs, to seal an 80-run triumph.

Naparima batted first and were led by a half-century from Fareez Ali (57) and skipper Kyle Ramdoo (40). Rahul Lakhan (3/29) and Reuel Williams (3/43) were the picks of the bowlers for CIC.

In their turn at the crease, St Mary’s struggled to build partnerships with Rahul Soodeen (11) top scoring. ‘Naps’ Ali showed good form with the ball as well as he took 2/11 and was assisted by Liam Mamchan (2/12).

Round two matches in the premiership, north and south championship bowl off on Tuesday.

Other Results

South Championship

ASJA BOYS CHARLIEVILLE 275 (32.4) – Sadiq Ali 69, Kristiano Sampson 37; Ricardo Wilson 3/35, Jacquin Adams 3/109 vs MIRACLE MINISTRIES 64 (19.3) – J. Adams 34; Christian Lall 5/18. Asja Boys’ won by 211 runs