Bunji for iUP fete at Five Islands

Bunji Garlin will lead the entrtainment at iUP at ive Islands Amusement & Water Park. - David Reid

The early morning sun and the soca-fuelled, water-soaked breakfast party returns to Chaguaramas this weekend as the eighth edition of the iUP event takes place on January 29 from 3 am.

Shawn Wong, iUP logistics engineer, is welcoming patrons back to the event. He said an all-new venue set up on the eastern side of Five Islands Water Park will allow patrons to greet the sun and enjoy the water safely. There will be lots of soca to keep patrons in motion, a media release said.

Leading the soca entertainment will be Bunji Garlin with Aaron "Voice" St Louis, Nailah Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Shal Marshall, Sekon Sta, Jaiga and Viking Ding Dong.

Benny Hatem of BH Entertainment, who conceptualised iUP, said, "We always assemble a stellar cast to entertain the iUP faithful and this year, as we return from two years of lockdown and curfews, we wanted to ensure we create a soundtrack that will help to release all the built-up tension and stress and allow our loyal patrons to embrace the soothing and rejuvenating elements of water showering upon them, as the sun rises over Chaguaramas with the scintillating soca sounds of 2023 vibrating throughout the Five Islands Water Park."

The "water lord" himself, Neil "Iwer" George, is on the cast but he will not need any bottles to sprinkle on his audience, as strategically-placed water towers will erupt at sunrise and continue to drench the gathering until the end... or whenever the supply is exhausted, the release said.

"I always up and I always bring the energy to wake the people up," George said. "Whether they need water or beer, I am bringing both to iUP, so the people can stay hydrated and join me in a true soca sunrise celebration."

Secured parking will be available for all patrons at Pier 2.

For more info: @iuptt on IG