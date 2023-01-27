Antoine to speak at NWAC calypso queen competition

Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine, pro vice-chancellor and principal, The UWI St. Augustine campus - Sureash Cholai

Principal and pro-vice chancellor of UWI, St Augustine, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine will deliver the opening remarks at the 37th annual National Calypso Queen competition on January 29 at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s.

Seventeen calypsonians will vie for the title of National Calypso Queen 2023 organised by the National Women’s Action Committee (NWAC). The competition begins at 5 pm.

The event will honour former senior lecturer at UWI, educator and social activist Dr Olabisi Kuboni, a media release said.

Kuboni has been in the forefront of the movement for social and political change in Trinidad and Tobago. In the 1970s and 80s she held leadership positions in the various organs of the National Joint Action Committee (NJAC), both at the national and local community levels and is a former head of the women’s arm of NJAC. Kuboni is also well known for her role in the Constitution Reform Forum (CRF), where she actively participated in a number of public consultations discussing the issue of constitutional reform and national governance, the release said.

The NWAC said it is proud to recognise the efforts and achievements of two women who have made very valuable contribution to the development of education in TT, particularly at the tertiary level. NWAC said Belle Antoine has been a trailblazer in that regard, throughout the Caribbean and the western hemisphere and Kuboni has contributed significantly to the development and transformation of the sector.