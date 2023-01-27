2 men gunned down in Blanchisseuse

TAKEN AWAY: Undertakers remove the body of one of two men who were gunned at their workplace, a construction site, near the beach in Blanchisseuse on Friday. The victims have been identified as Nigel Dedier and Michael Evangelist, aka Frisk. PHOTO BY SHANE SUPERVILLE

TWO men were gunned down at a construction site where they worked, near the beach in Blanchisseuse on Friday morning.

Nigel Dedier, 51, and Michael Evangelist, 31, aka "Frisk" were at the job site where they worked near the Blanchisseuse Recreational Grounds, North Coast Road, just before 10 am when they were shot by gunmen.

Both Dedier and Evangelist died at the scene.

Newsday visited the area on Friday afternoon as police and crime scene investigators continued their investigations. Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II visited the scene.

Several residents on seeing the heavy police presence around the scene came out to see for themselves while offering condolences to relatives of both men.

This is the second double murder to be committed this week.

On Tuesday, schoolboy Darshan Ramnauth and Gino Shah were gunned down near Ramnauth's Freeman Street, St Augustine home. The schoolboy was gunned down after he heard gunshots as Shah was being shot, ran out of his house to check on his grandmother who lives nearby, and was attacked by the gunmen.

Both victims were killed at the scene.

(This is a developing story and will be updated when more information comes to hand)