West Indies cricket needs to change now

Ricky Skerritt, president of Cricket West Indies - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: So what is new? The cricket "selectors" in the rum shops have been saying the same thing for years. Cricket West Indies and by extension the regional boards are only there for the stipend, the free travel and hotel accommodation.

They certainly do not have the slightest notion of how to improve cricket in the region. Do we have proper coaching programmes for the upcoming talent? Do we have proper analysts? Do we have proper dietary plans and fitness programmes?

We play cricket in the West Indies because we like the sport. If one proves to be better than the rest then he gravitates to a local club that can pay him to play. If no one pays him he acts as a mercenary and plays for small change in the minor leagues, which at present are paying more than the regional cricket boards.

Playing cricket at the highest level is a full-time job, just as is football, and we know where that has gone in TT. Only the truly disciplined players with an 8-4 job can do what it takes to reach any level in cricket.

Most of the better players are not academically inclined and as such depend on a structure which would see them being paid on a full-time basis. If this does not happen it is fete matches for all these players.

Before the last TTCB elections, the outgoing president asked for another three-year term to implement changes which would improve cricket in TT, but he has been there for ten years and nothing was done. How can he do something in three?

We need change and the clubs which support the stupidness which goes on in board elections – and maybe the same happens in the other countries of the region – need to change their mindset.

Cricket is a business and these boards do not have businessmen or any people with business acumen as advisers. If they do they might be politicians and we all know their purpose in life.

The one entity which could have brought in money to the region to assist in the improvement of our cricket was sold out. Everything in the West Indies has to be run like the politics in the region and this will continue if we let it. Those at the top are only interested in their well-being.

We need change now, for while we wait on change all the recommendations made will remain just that and we will continue to send fete match players to represent us, with the end results being whitewash, blackwash and injuries.

LARRY SOOKLALSINGH

via e-mail