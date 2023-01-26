Secondary schools cricket is back after two-year hiatus

Secondary Schools Cricket League president Nigel Maraj. - Newsday File Photo

OVER 5,000 secondary school students will get to participate in the 2023 Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL), which returns on Thursday after a two-year hiatus.

The last time the 50-over competition was held was in March 2020, which came to an early end owing to the covid19 pandemic. It was this same reason which led to it not being held at all for the following two years.

SSCL president Nigel Maraj said the last two years have been a challenge, especially for student athletes.

“...Some of whom were on the verge on being selected for national youth development teams when competitions were curtailed in March 2020.”

He said the league, created in 1962, aims to be the leading grassroots sports organisation for cricket in TT, and has produced many talented, professional cricketers.

“As a responsible organisation, our mission is to provide equal opportunities to pursue their hopes and dreams of one day becoming international cricketers.”

Thanking PowerGen for being the main sponsor of the league, he called on other corporate entities to support other national sport organisations to “assist our children in their goals their dreams in what ever fields that they choose.”

He urged the public to attend matches and support the students.

And to the participants, he said: Play hard, play well and enjoy the wonderful game.

PowerGen general manager Dr Haydn Furlonge said sport is one of the company’s “main pillars” when it comes to corporate social social responsibility activities.

Having sponsored the league since 1996, he said the company remains committed to the cause as it is “the largest single sponsorship PowerGen makes on an annual basis.

“Cricket really is a part of who we are.

“We are really glad to be the lead sponsor this year yet again.”

He said the league brings out the best in TT’s youth cricketers. The first match will begin at 10.30 am at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain. Defending champions Shiva Boys Hindu College will take on Fatima College.