Patrice Roberts commands Gateway

Soca artiste Patrice Roberts is securely held by her fiance, Ricardo Drue, as she sits on the partition to sing her road march contender, Like Yuhself, at Gateway To The World on January 21 at Piarco Airport car park. - Angelo Marcelle

Not many countries can boast of having an annual, full-fledged public party at an Airport. Gateway to the World was once again held at the car park of old Piarco Airport last Saturday.

The event on January 21, which was promoted as ultra all-inclusive, greeted patrons with blue devils spitting fire at the entrance before the ticket collection area. Upon entry, two erected and decorated partitions on either side, created a walkway which was carpeted. The decorated wall and antique phone booth provided opportunities for photo ops.

However, the main party and food area went down a couple notches in the decor department. Decor didn't seem to bother most patrons whose only concern was to enjoy the festivities and that they did.

The first few acts struggled to move the crowd except for those closest to the stage. The action got jiggy when Patrice Roberts performed with the A Team band. Roberts, who seems to be a fixture with the band for the season, (having already performed at several events with them), really showed her ability to command the crowd. She also sang a duo with her fiance, Ricardo Drue, who is now a member of the band. He started the year performing with them at the Hyatt Regency, Wrightson Road on Old Year's night.

When Roberts sang Like Yuh Self, a collaboration with Machel Montano, the feters went into ecstasy. Leaving the stage and then singing on the partition, and held in the safe arms of her fiance, she asked for confirmation. "Do you think this song can win the Road March?" Upon confirmation from the patrons, she went into the crowd for a short session, much to everyone's delight. Problem Child and SuperBlue joined forces with her to sing their co-written song Pieces.

Kes The Band has been a regular fixture at the event and ended the performances. The band's only guest performer this year was Iwer George.

Also performing were Motto and Shal Marshall

There was a wide array of dishes, which got mixed reviews. However, one indicator that people enjoy an event to the fullest, is the number of people who stayed close to the end of it. Gateway achieved that. Nice vibes, nice food, nice people.