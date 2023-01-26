Overreach by the State on these schools

THE EDITOR: The law in respect of the selecting and appointment of teachers to denominational schools is binding. It cannot be sidelined for a trial on allowing the State to substitute for the school boards' power and authority.

The State-appointed teachers would become the employees or contractors with the particular government, under a voluntarisitic private treaty arrangement with the government, on their own terms. They would not be compensable under the existing education law set-up, and contracts would end with elections. Denominational schools that went along with such a thing would be conducting themselves very irresponsibly.

Every now and again suggestions are made that purport to deny or defy denominational rights and state duties in respect of these schools. It is a way of keeping the issues distracted.

Denominational schools have their own identities to develop and this requires more attention and legal expression, not surrender.

Saying that we could give teacher appointment power to the State a try, but we would frankly predict that it will be a disaster in 60 years' time, is self-confounded. Not to mention, disrespecting of the generations.

The idea that it might potentially turn out to be the "right side of history" in the end is not how the responsibilities are engaged in the present.

E GALY

via e-mail