Nailah, Voice are Angostura brand ambassadors

AMBASSADORS: Angostura CEO Laurent Schun, right, with the company's newest brand ambassadors, soca stars Nailah Blackman and Aaron "Voice" St Louis, on Thursday the House of Angostura, Laventille. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE -

NEWLY minted CEO of the House of Angostura, Laurent Schun, announced on Thursday that the rum and bitters company will be welcoming soca stars Nailah Blackman and Aaron "Voice" St Louis, as its newest brand ambassadors.

At the signing ceremony on Thursday afternoon, Schun said, “Both of these two entertainers represent a young, vibrant movement. Nailah is the perfect embodiment of the White Oak Spirit, and we believe she will promote and champion the brand with fervour and dynamism.

"Our values align greatly, and we are happy Nailah is on board with us. Voice has been selected as the brand ambassador for the House of Angostura and in the first phase of this initiative, he will promote Angostura Tamboo Spiced Rum.”

Recently, the House of Angostura celebrated the anticipated return of Carnival 2023, described by many as the "Mother of All Carnivals," with a new musical and visual collaboration with Nailah and Voice.

The new jingle called, Reign Again, pays homage to the return of Carnival and is an adaptation of the legendary song Lorraine, sung by the late calypsonian Explainer.

The jingle and video capture the nostalgia and excitement many experience for Carnival and its festivities, Schun added.

He said, “The House of Angostura remains committed to supporting all aspects of the carnival, especially our creative artistes.”