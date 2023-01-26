Fyzabad man homeless after fire; neighbours car destroyed

ALL IS LOST: Shervan Dookie walks past the ruins of a house on Colley Street in Fyzabad on Wednesday, hours after fire gutted it on Tuesday night. PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE -

A FIRE on Tuesday night in Fyzabad has left a man homeless and destroyed his neighbour’s car.

The fire started at about 7.30 pm at Colley Street when owner Bobby Bunsee, a handyman, was not at home.

The fire spread across the street and destroyed Bunsee's neighbour’s car which was parked on the roadside.

Car owner Cruz Butan recalled being at home when he saw the flames. He immediately went outside to remove his two cars, a Nissan B14 and a Peugeot.

"I managed to move the B14 and parked it on the corner. I came back to the other car, but the fire was too much, and I could not move it," Butan said on Wednesday.

"There is no coming back with this car. It is a loss, and there is not much I can do about it. While the house was burning, the wind was blowing toward my home, so the chenette tree in the yard caught fire too. I was spraying water from my house so the fire would not spread."

Residents said although Siparia fire officers responded promptly, the house was already destroyed.

Another resident told Newsday, "Bobby came while the house was burning. We saw him earlier today but do not know where he went." There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is still to be determined. Investigations are ongoing.