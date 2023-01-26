FeteLovers donates $25,000 to The Shelter

Colin Mitchell of FeteLovers and Nailah Blackman at Five Islands Water& Amusement Park, Chaguaramas. -

The FeteLovers committee has donated $25,000 to The Shelter and is encouraging other Carnival entities to do the same and contribute to other non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The funds were raised at a popular event on January 14, a media release said.

During her performance, soca artiste Nailah Blackman made the announcement to cheers from the crowd of thousands who came out for the annual party at the Five Islands Water Park in Chaguaramas, the release said.

The Shelter is a non-profit entity that was founded by Diana Mahabir Wyatt in 1987 and has provided a safe haven for hundreds of victims of domestic violence over the decades. The safe house offers accommodation, meals, counselling and also vocational training for women and their children.

FeteLovers director Colin Mitchell said in the release, “This is what Carnival is all about – reaching out, uplifting our neighbours. The FeteLovers team is really pleased to be able to support in some way those who are in desperate need of help. We see the reports in the press of domestic violence on women and children almost daily, and it’s heartbreaking. So even though we’re in the season of celebration, we mustn’t forget those who are suffering,

“We want to encourage patrons to ask their promoters and bandleaders to consider reaching out and supporting NGOs in need of financial assistance.”

The cooler party, which began in 2017 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, usually sells out in advance over the years, and has featured iconic performances by Kes The Band, Iwer George, Voice, Ding Dong, Skinny Fabulous and other artistes.

For more info: https://trinidadshelter.com, feteloverstt on Instagram, or fetetrinidad on Facebook.