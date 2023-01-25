Windies W complete U19 T20 World Cup vs England

Jahzara Claxton of West Indies is bowled by Marie Jose Tumukunde of Rwanda during the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup 2023 Super 6 match at North-West University Oval on Sunday in Potchefstroom, South Africa. - via ICC

WEST INDIES Rising Stars complete their ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against semi-finalists England at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom, South Africa, on Wednesday from 7.45am (TT time).

A victory, no matter how convincing, for the maroon against the English would still not put them in contention for a spot in the final four.

This comes after the Rising Stars recorded two wins against Ireland and Indonesia in their opening matches and then lost to New Zealand and Rwanda in their next two matches.

Their last two results put them beyond reach of the semi-finals, particularly the shocking four-wicket victory in a low-scoring thriller by Rwanda on Sunday.

England however, have already sealed their semi-final berth alongside New Zealand in Group B, while India and Australia also move on from Group A.

West Indies head coach Steve Liburd was proud of his team despite the loss to Rwanda.

Speaking to CWI media, Liburd said, “It’s a tough pill to swallow but the growth and development of this team has been our focus. As a batting group we can learn from the loss today and we will go back to analyze how we play against slower bowlers.

“I still believe in these players, and I know they will develop into better players. We still have one game to play, and we are going to continue representing the maroon with pride. This team can hold their heads high as we head into our last Super6 match against England.”