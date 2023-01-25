WI, do not disrespect Zimbabwe

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel. - via CWI Media

THE EDITOR: Zimbabwe didn’t start playing cricket yesterday, so it shouldn’t be taken for granted. The West Indies needs points for the World Test Championship 2023, therefore only a series win should be on the minds of Kraigg Brathwaite and his men in maroon. Hard or soft, a 2-0 series is what they should be heading to South Africa with and points on the table.

Shannon Gabriel is a welcome return. Perhaps Yannic Cariah could have been looked into as the extra spinner, but I guess Jomel Warrican got the edge as being a specialist spinner as opposed to another bowling all-rounder; fair enough.

During the Australian tour, only a couple of Aussies got big scores. The WI should take that as an inspiration for giving our fearsome fast bowlers excellent scores to work with. Brathwaite, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva and Jermaine Blackwood must deliver big scores – centuries and double centuries.

The batsmen must take responsibility for their wickets and their batting positions and not leave it for someone else. I’m backing Gudakesh Motie to do well because the conditions in Zimbabwe are friendly for spin bowling.

Firing a coach every now and again isn’t going to change the West Indies fortunes overnight. Trust the process, have faith in Cricket West Indies and in the new coaching staff.

Just look at English football team Arsenal and how the faith in manager Mikel Arteta is paying off.

Full support to the WI interim head coach Andre Coley. He has an opportunity to bring new ideas and tactics to the squad and make a name for himself. To the West Indies team, do not disrespect your opposition.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas