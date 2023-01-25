WASA repairs damaged 42-inch O'Meara pipeline

File photo:WASA

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) said repairs to a pipeline near the Santa Rosa Racetrack in O'Meara, Arima have been completed.

Repairs to the ruptured 42-inch diameter transmission pipeline were completed at approximately 8.30 pm on Tuesday and the supply to roughly 75,000 affected customers will be gradually reopened, a media release said.

Pipeborne water is being restored to affected areas in northeast Trinidad, from La Horquetta in the east, to Five Rivers and Arouca in the west.

Customers were advised that it may take up to 48 hours for the service to normalise in some affected areas, as WASA seeks to restore its regular pipeborne water supply schedules.

The release said Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, as well as the Board of Commissioners at WASA, have thanked the WASA team for their diligence in overcoming several challenges to complete the repairs within the shortest possible time.