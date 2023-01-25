Trinidad and Tobago skier James Gatcliffe 73rd at Alpine World Champs

TT Alpine skier James Gatcliffe - via TTSF

Trinidad and Tobago skier James Gatcliffe placed 73rd at the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIA) Alpine Junior World Championships in St Anton am Arlberg, Austria, on Tuesday.

After two runs down the icy slope, Gatcliffe’s combined times amounted to two minutes and 3.90 seconds (2:03.90) after competing in the men’s giant slalom. In the process, he amassed a total of 220.25 FIS points.

Despite a distant 73rd place finish, Gatcliffe, 19, still beat over 64 seasoned skiers hailing from multiple European and Asian countries, the US and Canada.

Gatcliffe is the first male alpine skier to represent TT and was the first national, despite being born in England, to compete at the World Junior Championships.

Abigail Vieira is the first-ever athlete from TT to participate at a Youth Olympic Games (Lausanne 2020) and the first alpine skier from TT to participate at any Olympic event.