Tobago adds more J'Ouvert celebrations for Carnival

Mud masqueraders at Plymouth J'Ouvert celebrations last year. FILE PHOTO -

TOBAGO's J’Ouvert celebrations have doubled from two to four, for next month’s Carnival celebrations.

During the launch of Carnival, last Tuesday, at the Scarborough Esplanade, the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd presented its itinerary, which featured J’Ouvert in Roxborough and Scarborough on February 19 and 20, respectively.

On that occasion, the commission’s CEO, John Arnold, said attempts were being made to bring more events to Scarborough.

He added one of the major concerns arising out of the inaugural October carnival, from a police perspective, “was the horror they had with the narrow roads (in Crown Point).

“So actually the police were one of those who actually said they would welcome if we go into Scarborough.

Arnold said Scarborough J’Ouvert has diminished over the years.

“As a place that has the infrastructure for the circular pattern and not affected by what may happen at the airport, the thinking is that we will make every attempt to put J’Ouvert back into Scarborough.”

On Wednesday, the commission released a revised itinerary, which showed that apart from Scarborough and Roxborough, J’Ouvert will also be held in Crown Point and Calder Hall on February 20 and 21, respectively.

In a statement, the commission said it is ready for “The Mother of All Carnivals 2023” in Tobago.

It said patrons will be able to participate in an array of events throughout the island.

The commission said the children have not been left out.

“The kiddies will have their fair share of activities throughout the season with the Windward Junior Extravaganza, lined up for February 16, and Roxborough Kiddies Carnival on February 19 at the Cyd Gray Complex. Also, for the very first time, there will be a Children’s All-Inclusive on Saturday, February 11 at the Shaw Park Complex,” it said.

The commission said in an effort to make the Carnival calendar truly inclusive, it is working together with the interest groups to achieve what it called “an authentic sister isle 2023 carnival experience.

“Ultimately, the Carnival season promises events all over Tobago with a mixture of cultural, parade and competitive events, embracing the elements of pan, calypso, and mas.”