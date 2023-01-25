Soca Warriors host St Martin in a friendly on Sunday

Trinidad and Tobago senior men's football head coach Angus Eve. - (Newsday File)

Trinidad and Tobago's senior men's football team will face off against St Martin, on Sunday, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo in a friendly that head coach Angus Eve and his squad will use as they prepare for the upcoming Concacaf Nations League. The match begins at 6pm.

TT begin their Nations League campaign away on March 24 against the Bahamas and host Nicaragua on March 27, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet.

Over the last few weeks, Eve has been holding training sessions with a squad of local and US-based players.

Admission for Sunday's friendly will cost $40 for the covered section.