Second man charged for six-year-old Kylie's murder

MURDERED: Kylie Meloney, 6. - File Photo

ANOTHER man has been arrested and charged for the murder of six-year-old Kylie Meloney.

A police press release on wednesday confirmed that Kenfentse Simmons, 30, aka Fefe, of Damarie Hill, Sangre Grande was also charged with three counts of shooting with intent and possession of arms and ammunition.

He appeared before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Tuesday and the matter was adjourned to February 13.

Aaron London, 25, also of Sangre Grande, was charged with Kylie's murder on January 16. He was also charged with wounding with intent, and possession of arms and ammunition.

Little Kylie of Foster Road, Sangre Grande, was at her home with her family on Sunday January 8, when three men dressed in camouflage clothing and armed with guns entered the property.

The assailants shot at the house resulting in the sleeping child and three other occupants being hit. They were taken to Sangre Grande Hospital for treatment, where Kylie died.

Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Sgt Radhaykissoon and Ag Cpl James, all of HBI Region Two.

Simmons was charged by Ag Cpl James on Monday, following advice from DPP Roger Gaspard, SC.