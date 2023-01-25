Poor job by RIC on rates increase

Proposed electricity rates as suggested by the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) at a media conference at the Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain, on Thursday. - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) has done a poor job in trying to sell the planned increase in T&TEC rates to the public. Its advertisements and communication are dismal failures. But I credit it for having the public forums.

There are two issues: debt and the operating cost.

The operating cost has to be equivalent to the rates so that there is no subsidy.

The subsidy is not a payment by the Government but a payment of taxpayers' funds. In other words, a taxpayer is presently paying for self and many others.

By paying the full cost, consumers will become more conservative in usage.

Hence TTEC, with the assistance of the OWTU, needs to make the service efficient and reliable to reduce the operating cost. By reducing the operating cost, only then can rates be contained and possibly reduced.

By paying the full economic cost, consumers will become more vocal and demanding, as seen at the first public forum.

Remember that the former telephone company Telco was not only losing money but wanted a rate increased. TSTT kept the same rate and made a profit of $300 million in the first year. But the withdrawal of C&W has seen a decline.

With regard to debt collection, this is an internal issue. With the co-operation of the OWTU, a better effort is needed.

However, the RIC needs to do a better job in educating the public about the new rates.

PHILIP AYOUNG-CHEE

via e-mail