Liming man killed in El Socorro

File photo

A 27-YEAR-OLD San Juan man was shot dead while liming at a relative's house in El Socorro on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Taheer Liverpool was at a house on Temple Street, El Socorro South at around 3 pm when a silver Toyota Fielder Wagon reversed into the yard.

Two men with rifles got out of the car and shot Liverpool several times, killing him on the spot.

The gunmen then drove off.

A report was made to police and officers arrived on the scene. A district medical officer also visited and ordered Liverpool's body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy. No motive has been given for this murder.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.