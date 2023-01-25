Katelin Sultan is Chutneymusic.com's first chutney princess

Eight-year-old Katelin Sultan is now the holder of Chutneymusic.com's Rajkumari 2023 title CRC Rajkumari 2023.

Rajkumari is the Hindi word for princess.

The release said, "Sultan is the first-ever rajkumari or princess in the competition's two-year history. She was the only contestant brave enough to enter the 2023 Chutneymusic.com Rajkumari competition,"

Sultan's 2023 chutney soca song is titled Tell Dem Ah Ready. The release said the youngster's singing career continues to blaze a trail and set positive examples for young ladies.

Competition organiser Jason "DJ Floops" Sookram praised the Sultan family for its work ethic and ability to produce high-quality content on a consistent basis, the release said. He said he hopes more youth, 18 years and younger, enter CRC Rajkumari 2024 event.