Global wine boss new CEO of Angostura

Laurent Schun

Laurent Schun, former managing director of global wine and spirits company Pernod Ricard is the new CEO of Angostura, taking over from acting CEO, Ian Forbes.

The announcement was made on Tuesday in a media release.

Schun managed the Carribbean and Central America region for Pernod Ricard. According to his linked in profile he re-imagined route-to-market operations, and expanded the marketing and trade teams for better distribution. He also reshuffled the organization to find ways to work in response to covey19 during the peak of the pandemic.

The release said Schun’s tenure will start on Tuesday.

Forbes will resume his position as Chief Operating Officer, the release said.