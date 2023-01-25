Diego Martin man gunned down, crashes car after being shot

Police are probing the murder of a 26-year-old man in Diego Martin on Tuesday afternoon.

They said residents of Eligon Avenue, Diego Martin, heard gunshots at around 6 pm and on checking saw Isaiah Blackman bleeding from gunsot wounds, while sitting in the driver's seat of his green Mitsubishi Lancer.

The car crashed into a wall at the side of the road.

Residents took Blackman to the St James Medical Facility where he was declared dead.

Police from the Special Patrol Unit and the West End CID visited the scene.