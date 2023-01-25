Arkadians launch Ecstasy evening mas

Ecstasy on parade at the Hill Recreation Bar in Arima. - Photos courtesy Arkadians Sports Club

Home on the Hill Recreation Bar was the venue for Arkadians Sports Club's launch of its 2023 Arima Carnival Monday evening mas.

Scores of people went to the Calvary Hill venue to get a first-hand experience of one of the biggest Carnival bands in the borough, a media release said

Bandleader Dereck King said the band will have both costume and T-shirts for masqueraders.

"This year our theme is Ecstasy. Ecstasy because it's really a joy to have survived a pandemic. We know what happened during that time and the happiness of life, the natural high will be seen when we hit the road. I expect people to really come out and have a great time. We have our frontline costumes and we also have the original Arkadians section. The front line would be for those who want to revel in a costume and the original section would be T-shirts. Other accessories also come with the package," King said in the release.

Soca artiste Shurwayne Winchester, who also resides in the borough, was a guest performer and sang his 2023 releases Rumble with Kernal Roberts, and Fever. He also sang his more popular hits from over the years. (Winchester will host his annual Addiction Premium all-inclusive breakfast party at his Arima Old Road residence on February 12. The party's theme is The Homecoming.)

King said, "We upgraded a little this year by having a 40-foot music truck. A guest artiste would also be on the road. Revellers would also be building a vibe with sessions from Nu Pioneers Rhythm Section."

Also launching its Arima Carnival presentation over the weekend was Mt Pleasant Mas Committee which presented Euphoria on Friday night at Kenny's Bar, Mt Pleasant Road, the release said.