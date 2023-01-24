Writers' retreat for Tobago

Man-O-War cottage -

Celebrated writer, editor and stand-up comedian Lisa Allen-Agostini serves as the writer-in-residence for the first edition of Writing in the Sand – A Writer’s Retreat.

The three-day retreat runs from February 15-17 at the Man-O-War Cottages, Charlotteville, Tobago. The cost of the retreat include lodging, meals, group workshops, one-on-one session with Allen-Agostini, as well as mindfulness activities and nature outings, a media release said.

"The retreat is designed for writers of all levels of expertise and ability, who are desirous of becoming published authors. Participants will experience a safe and nurturing environment in which to look at their work with a new, fresh perspective. Writing is often seen as a solitary art; however, all writers need the inspiration and support of others. This project strongly believes in the spirit of collaboration and community," the release said.

It said writing a book ranks high on many people’s list of New Year’s resolutions. Thus, Writing in the Sand – A Writer’s Retreat wants to help make that dream a reality by providing the tools and the talent for participants to begin this journey with confidence, professional guidance and support.

The project can accommodate only 14 participants as the organisers are aiming to create an intimate sense of community, while also ensuring that participants feel seen and catered to. The retreat is also seeking to encourage creativity and to ignite human potential.

Interested participants must make a down payment by January 25.

For more info: kevinbrianfortune@gmail.com.