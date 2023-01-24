Woman arrested after stealing police car to kidnap one-year-old girl

File photo

A 24-year-old Champs Fleurs woman is facing charges of kidnapping and theft after she reportedly stole a police car from a police station to kidnap a toddler in Arima on Monday afternoon.

Police said the toddler's parents – ages 19 and 20-years-old –were at their Tumpuna Road, Arima, home at around 2 pm when they were visited by the woman whom they know.

The child's parents briefly left the house with the woman inside and on returning after about five minutes noticed that their daughter was missing.

The parents were later informed by neighbours that the woman had taken their child and the police were notified.

Hours later, at around 10.50 pm, officers of the North Central Division Task Force West were on patrol and saw a police car being driven by the woman on the Eastern Main Road, Tacarigua, near the Eddie Hart savannah.

The officers tried to stop the car but she sped off. They subsequently intercepted the car and rescued the child.

Investigators said the police car was stolen from the Cunupia police station and the woman remains in custody.

Officers took the child to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex Paediatric Department for medical examination.