Schoolboy, 16, among two murdered in St Augustine

A 16-YEAR-OLD schoolboy was one of two people gunned down in St Augustine on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said a dark-coloured car drove into Freeman Road at around 2.20 pm.

Gunmen shot at a man identified only as Geno, killing him.

Police said the man was not from the area.

As the shooting was taking place, schoolboy Darshan Ramnauth got out of his house to check on his grandmother who was outside. The killers saw the teen and chased him down, shooting him several times. He died at the scene.

Two other people who were also wounded in the attack, were taken to hospital.

Newsday visited the area as crime scene investigators and officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II conducted their enquiries.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as further information comes in.