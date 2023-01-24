Raiders' Garcia pedals to road challenge win

Raiders Cycle and Multisport Club's Andel Garcia, centre, Liam Trepte, left, and Adam Alexander placed 1-2-3 in the road challenge on Sunday. -

David Scarlett

RAIDERS Cycle and Multisport Club celebrated a feast of success as their need for speed saw them dominate the second chapter of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation's (TTCF) Road Challenge Series.

Riders from 16 clubs participated in the event from the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva to Mount Hope to Debe and back to where they began.

Andel Garcia was the best of the lot as he claimed gold in the Elite Men category with a time of 2:29:11. Liam Trepte, Adam Alexander, Stephen Alexander and Philip Clarke claimed the other spots to ensure that the Raiders occupied the top five.

The closest rider to the Raiders was Sheldon Ramjit from Hummbirds International Cycling Club. He was followed by the duo from Evolution Cycling Academy – Tariq Woods and Jean-Marc Granderson. Justin Williams (Team DPS) and Kirston George (Heatwave Cycle Club) completed the top ten.

Raiders also showed off in the Masters 50-69 category, boasting five cyclists participating in the race. Ronald Melville, Roger Simon, Howard Marcelle, Dirk Tidd and Adam Monsterin represented their club well.

The Elite Women category only had two competing cyclists as Cheyenne Awai (Heatwave Cycle Club) was the winner with Kanika Paul-Payne (JLD Academy) finishing in second.

Evolution Cycling Academy claimed top spot in the Junior Men category as Aaron Matas finished ahead of the young pack. Nkomo Samuel of the Hummbirds was second as Dave Cooper from Southclaine Cycle Club followed him in third. PSL Cycle Club claimed fourth and fifth courtesy Titus Bharat and Justin Boynes. Jadian Neaves from the Raiders was sixth.

Isis Gaskin of PSL Cycle Club was the lone cyclist in the Junior Women category. Likewise, Renelle Bernard flew the flag for Madonna Wheelers Cycling Club as the only rider in the Juvenile Girls category.

Andre Samuel of the Hummbirds won the Juvenile Boys category ahead of Trishton Jaichan from PSL Cycle Club. Evolution’s Javon Ramroop was third.

The Raiders claimed first and third in the Masters 40-49 with Nicholas Thomas and Ed Moy sandwiching Richard Carvalho of Heatwave Cycle Club.

Clyde Pollonais (Southclaine Cycle Club) was the winner of the Masters 60-69 category with Ronald Crooks (Raiders) and Martin Wharwood (Hummbirds) in second and third, respectively.

To close off the day, Evolution’s Robert Farrell finished in front of the Masters 70+ posse as Roy Daniel was second head of Southclaine duo Kelvin Caesar and Godfrey Clyne.