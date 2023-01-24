Petit Valley water main leak returns

THE EDITOR: About seven years ago the water main on Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley, ruptured and was left leaking for nine months before it was repaired. August last year we saw a repeat of that rupture and about three weeks ago an attempt was made to repair it.

As usual after the “repair” was done we were left with a gaping hole in the road. Road repairs were undertaken and on the surface everything looked good. However, the leak repair was not done properly and the hole was neatly covered up. The result is that water is now seeping up through the porous makeup of the patch.

If the authorities are interested, this leak is at the corner of G Ramkisoon #2 and Morne Coco Road. This time, please ensure that the leak has been stopped before repaving the road.

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin