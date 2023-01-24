Perception Management signs Lil Natty and Thunda

TRINIDAD and Tobago management agency Perception Management has signed Grenada's iconic soca duo Lil Natty and Thunda.

In an Instagram post, the agency said, "It's been a long time coming!"

It welcomed the duo to the team, adding, "Sit back and watch the movie unfold."

Perception Management also manages Barbadian soca star Alison Hinds, former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran, radio personality and artiste Jerome "Rome" Precilla and Honduras footballer Roger Espinoza.

The duo, who also goes by the alias Wuss Ways, is popularly known for their 2017 hit Top Striker, which was later remixed by Machel Montano.

They also collaborated with Voice with Pandemonium in 2019.

For this Carnival season, they have collaborated with artistes like Kerwin Du Bois, Problem Child, and Skinny Fabulous.

They posted to Instrgram saying, "Signed, sealed and delivered. Excited to be a part of the Perception Management family. Continue to watch this space. Big things coming. God's glory."