$m drug bust at Port of Spain port

SEIZED: Black plastic packets containing compressed marijuana worth over $1million found hidden in a wooden crate at the Port in Port of Spain on Monday. Photo courtesy TTPS

OVER $1 million worth of marijuana was seized at the port in Port of Spain, during an anti-crime exercise on Monday.

A police press release said on Tuesday that the joint exercise was conducted by police and officers from the Customs and Excise Division and Port Authority Police.

Around 1.45 pm, the team proceeded to a shed located at the port, where a shipping crate was checked and searched. During the search, the team found 18 black plastic packages, each containing quantities of marijuana.

The marijuana seized amounted to 28.8 kilogrammes when weighed, with a street value of $1,077,120. The evidence was processed by CSI officers, who were able to find and process workable fingerprints.

The exercise was supervised by Snr Supt Subhash Ramkhelawan and Supt Parriman of the Port of Spain Criminal Investigations Department/ Criminal Records Office (CID/CRO), and conducted by Sgt Bhagwandeen, Ag Cpls Neaves, Forgenie and Holloway, PCs Greene and Daniel.

Supervisor Ramdath led the contingent from the Custom and Excise Division, while Superintendent Ali supervised Port Authority police.

Investigations are being conducted by Ag Cpl Holloway of the Port of Spain CID/CRO, and Customs Officer II Augustus, of the Customs and Excise Division.