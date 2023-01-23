Tobago man crashes car while trying to elude police

A 23 year-old Black Rock man is expected to be charged with several traffic violations after the car which he was driving slammed into another vehicle and burst into flames, on the Claude Noel Highway, Tobago, on Sunday.

According to a police report, officers of the Traffic Department were on patrol near Milford Road, Canaan, between 8.45pm-9pm, when they attempted to stop the car, which had unauthorised lights.

Police said the man tried to elude the officers by driving through Golden Grove Road, Canaan, then Buccoo Road, Mt Pleasant/Carnbee and into Auchenskeoch Road.

He then drove east along the Claude Noel Highway and, in an attempt to overtake a vehicle, ran into it and overturned three times.

The car caught fire near Moses Garage on Claude Noel Highway but the man and the driver of the other vehicle, who lives at Government House Road, were unharmed.

PC Roach of the Scarborough Police Station Traffic Department is investigating.