Social Development Ministry begins distributing $1,000 transport grants

File photo: Finance Minister Colm Imbert.

AS promised in the 2023 budget, the Social Development Ministry has started distributing transport grants to the most vulnerable.

During the budget presentation in September 2022, Finance Minister Colm Imbert announced an increase of fuel prices, as well as that of airfare and for the inter-island ferry services.

But because of this, he had also announced a one-time transport grant of $1,000 to all recipients of social grants.

In a news release, the Social Development Ministry said 175,000 people are set to benefit from the initiative which will cost taxpayers $175 million. It said the cheques will be distributed by TTPost.

Line minister Donna Cox said she applauds the move and she is "confident that it will provide additional support to these vulnerable individuals and families.

"(It) is a welcome intervention by the government and demonstrates the care and concern for many vulnerable citizens, particularly those who find themselves in extraordinary financial and socio-economic difficulties."