MIC, Fire dominate in Courts netball championship

Action in the Courts All Sectors Netball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. Photo courtesy Courts All Sector Netball

AS the championship division of the Courts All Sectors Netball League continued on Saturday, MIC and Fire showed no mercy with resounding wins against their rivals, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena in Tacarigua.

Fire opened the day's proceedings with a 42-16 hammering of Police.

Fire led 9-3 in the first quarter, and continued to dominate as they controlled the match 25-6 at halftime. They were ahead 32-10 after the third quarter as they coasted to victory.

Fire's goal attack Nariba Grant scored 18 goals from 38 attempts, Goal shoot Ayanna Hamlet got 14 from 19 attempts and goal shoot Akeela Rodquiguez scored ten from 20 attempts.

MIC ransacked TTPost 56-16 in the second game. They were ahead 12-3 in the first quarter, before shutting out their opponents in the second stanza to lead 26-3. They continued to pour it on and extended their advantage 40-8 at the end of the third quarter.

TTPost's GS Crystal Jones tried her best with 12 goals from 19 attempts but it was not enough as MIC's GA Kanika Paul Payne was unplayable with 31 goals from 42 attempts.

Fire Youth were not as fortunate as their seniors, losing 36-30 to Bermudez. Bermudez's GS Jocelyn Marcelle led with a total of 24 goals from 37 attempts.

In the premiership division, Police edged Defence Force 35-34, while Fire trounced UTT 44-29.