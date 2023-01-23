Mascall, Andrews, Clement, Peters take NAAA sprint double

Jaden Clement - Dennis Allen for @ttgameplan

Simplex sprinter Joshua Mascall of Fyzabad won the boys under-20 sprint double as the NAAA hosted its second track and field series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on Sunday.

Mascall clocked 10.68 seconds with a +3.1 wind to claim the 100m title. Khadeem Ryan was second in 10.75 (+3.1). Simplex's Mikhail Byer was third with a time of 10.82 (+5.4).

Athletes were placed in four different groups with their times then measured to determine the winner.

In the 100m event, under similar format, Mascall topped the field with a time of 21.72 (+2.7). Cougars' Michael Jack was second in 21.98 (+0.6 wind) ahead of club-mate Jesiah Peters 22.19 (+2.7).

In the girls under-20 event, Cougars' Reneisha Andrews claimed first place in 25.53 ahead of Abilene Wildcats' Sapphire John (25.78) and Point Fortin New Jets' Diamond Paul (26.19). The top three places all ran in a +2.0 wind.

Andrews was also victorious in the girls under-20 100m event, stopping the clock at 12.16. Trailing were Concorde Athletics' Gianna Paul (12.38) and D'Abadie's Adrianna Quamina (12.39). The times were registered under +4.1 conditions.

In the boys Under-17 category, MAP's Jaden Clement won the 100m and 200m events.

Clement timed 11.03 (+3.0) to take the 100m bragging rights, ahead of Siimplex's Kadeem Chinapoo, who clocked 11.09 (+1.6). Kareen Gibson was third in 11.15 (+3.0).

There was no stopping Clement in the 200m with 22.38 seconds (+2.4) topping the field. Following again were Chinapoo (22.50 in +1.9 wind) and Gibson (22.58 in +2.4).

Simplex sprinter Kaziah Peters was also on the double with victories in the 100m and 200m.

Peters (12.50), Point Fortin's Deestinee Thomas (12.59) and Simplex's Akira Malaver crossed 1-2-3 in the 100m event.

In the 200m, Peters shone again to prevail in 25.31 seconds, ahead of Concorde's Symphony Patrick (25.35) and Malaver (25.62).