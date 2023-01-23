3 killed in alleged police shootout in Mayaro

Eastern Division police who responded to a report of a robbery on Sunday night in Mayaro, shot and killed three alleged bandits in a shootout.

The deceased men were not yet identified up to Monday morning. A fourth suspect escaped and was on the run.

A police report said a 41-year-old delivery driver from KFC was robbed, shortly before 9 pm at Mischier Road, of a KFC meal, cash and his cellphone. The alleged bandits who posed as customers allegedly had guns and cutlasses.

A report was made and police from the Mayaro CID and the Eastern Division Task Force responded within minutes.

The report said the armed men began shooting at the police who returned fire, hitting and killing three.

The other man jumped over a wall near an abandoned beach house and ran off.

The police also allegedly recovered a gun at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.