Guaico Presbyterian scores hat trick in Schools Junior Panorama
Guaico Presbyterian Steel Orchestra completed a hat-trick on Sunday when it took home its third National Schools Panorama title in the primary category.
Fellow Presbyterian schools – Naparima College and Naparima Girls High School, known as Naparima Combined – won in the secondary category.
The competition took place on Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, and saw a huge turnout from students, parents, educators and communities in support of the different bands.
Look out for more from Newsday on this.
