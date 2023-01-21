TT Chamber congratulates president-elect

President-elect Christine Kangaloo. - File photo/SUREASH CHOLAI

The TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce (TT Chamber) has congratulated president-elect Christine Kangaloo to serve as the seventh President of the Republic of TT.

In a release on Saturday, the TT Chamber said, “It is indeed a proud moment and an important milestone for our nation as we witness the inauguration of our country’s second female President signifying women leading the way and holding the highest public office in our recent history.”

“We wish Her Excellency Ms Christine Kangaloo the best of luck in her role as President and look forward to working closely towards strengthening the co-operation between the chamber and the President’s Office in development of the business sector and country.”

The TT Chamber also thanked President Paula-Mae Weekes for her service over the last five years.