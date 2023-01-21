Tobago primary schools 3k kickstarts 2023 track season

Primary school athletes take part in the THA’s Sport in Education Unit’s primary schools 3k road race, on Wednesday. The race started in Petit Trou Beach, Lambeau and ended at the Shaw Park Hard Courts. - David Reid

THE Tobago primary school’s three-kilometre road race on Wednesday and Thursday signalled the start of the 2023 primary school’s track and field season.

Over 350 athletes lined up for the 10am start at Petit Trot Beach in Lambeau on both days.

On Wednesday, the schools in the east and Leeward-A zones tested the mostly flat course, which took them to the Shaw Park hard courts in Scarborough.

While Scarborough RC was the most successful school, Javani Phillips, of Speyside Anglican, headlined the boy’s category while Maskala Grant of Mt St George Methodist touched the finish line first among the girls.

Second among the boys was A’Don Young of Scarborough RC followed by his schoolmate Ayale James.

Amyah Young and Ryanna Regis of Scarborough RC copped second and third respectively among the girls.

The northside and Leeward B schools got their turn on Thursday. Justin Phillips of Whim Anglican was the top male ahead of Izean Phillips of Bon Accord Government and Akimid Alexander of Moriah Government.

Nashequa Samuel of Bethelsda Government secured the female title, beating Jonelle Walcott of Whim Anglican into second and Miracle Charles of Moriah Government third.

Phillips’s teacher, Wade David said the school was elated over his performance, along with second place among the girls.

He added “we have a sports programme at the school, so the students are always active in cricket, football and athletics.

“We try to create a well-balanced curriculum at the school, where academics and sports go hand in hand, and the students must be balanced their school work, to represent the school in sports.”

Samuel, of Bethelsda, said “I feel elated to win, the course was good, I manage good, it was a little tough nearing the end, but I pushed my way through. I am looking forward to the finals.”

When contacted Shurla Waldron-Joseph, principal at Bethelsda said “I am excited, her performance has put the school in the limelight. We held an assembly to recognize her achievement and the whole school applauded her.” Joseph further expressed “I am a new principal at the school, and it is a good feeling to know that the school is excelling in all areas, and I will be giving my support, to ensure that we continue to shine.”

Coordinator of the event Phillip Roachford, school supervisor two at the Division of Education, Research and Technology, was satisfied with his team’s execution of the race and was heartened by the support from the schools.

“After a two years absence due to covid-19, we are overwhelmed at the turnout”, Roachford said. “We had in excess of two hundred yesterday and close to two hundred today.

“The support team worked well in ensuring that the event was smooth, I also have to acknowledge the support of the Police and CERT, along with other stakeholders.”

Roachford also appealed to drivers to show more patience during the event. He said “the top twenty boys and girls from each zone will compete in the finals next Wednesday. I am appealing to motorists, please exercise caution during the race.”