PNM women's league: Kangaloo’s ascension signals equity, equality for women

Christine Kangaloo -

THE election of Christine Kangaloo to become this country’s seventh President and second female to occupy that office, signals the continuing exercise by the PNM to shatter the “glass ceiling,” while ensuring equity and equality of women, says the women’s league of the ruling People’s National Movement (PNM).

In a statement, the league extended its congratulations to the president-elect who secured 48 of the 73 votes cast by the Electoral College on Friday. Her opponent, Israel Khan who was nominated by the Opposition, secured 22 of the 25 votes the UNC held. Three of the ballots were rejected as spoilt.

Kangaloo will be formally sworn into office in March when incumbent President Paula-Mae Weekes vacates the seat.

The league said it believes that Kangaloo's wealth of experience in her professional life and other leadership roles will contribute to her success during her term.

“This spirit of excellence was evident in her recent stellar stint as President of the Senate as well as the occasions when she acted as President.

“This is the second woman to hold this distinguished office in our country and we are happy to boast that under good PNM governance, the women in our country have always played and will continue to play a pivotal role in decision making in our society.

“As such, we take great pride in the fact that the Prime Minister, Dr Keith Christopher Rowley, continues to assist in helping women shatter the ‘glass ceiling,’ thus ensuring a future of equity and equality for young women in TT," the statement said.