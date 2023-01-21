Paying for 'free' bulbs

FILE PHOTO: TTEC customer Hugh Ramsey shows the free LED bulbs he collected at TTEC's Park St, Port of Spain payment centre. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: When will Trinis ever understand that nothing in life is free?

So you all think all those LED bulbs T&TEC "gave" us over the past couple of years were free? Now it’s time to pay up for these "free" bulbs.

On another note, although T&TEC is not in the business of national security and safety of this country, this entity and everyone else need to understand one of the many ways citizens would cut back on their electricity usage is to switch off their lights, cameras and other security features around their homes and business places, giving burglars and criminals more free reign.

Everyone needs to think before they take action or lack thereof when it comes to this rate increase.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail