Paying for 'free' bulbs
THE EDITOR: When will Trinis ever understand that nothing in life is free?
So you all think all those LED bulbs T&TEC "gave" us over the past couple of years were free? Now it’s time to pay up for these "free" bulbs.
On another note, although T&TEC is not in the business of national security and safety of this country, this entity and everyone else need to understand one of the many ways citizens would cut back on their electricity usage is to switch off their lights, cameras and other security features around their homes and business places, giving burglars and criminals more free reign.
Everyone needs to think before they take action or lack thereof when it comes to this rate increase.
KENNY DAVID
via e-mail
