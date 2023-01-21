Khan on Electoral College vote: I'll drink water and mind my business

Senior Counsel Israel Khan. -

Hours after he failed to be elected as the next President of the Republic, Senior Counsel Israel Khan, SC, says he was not particularly surprised by the outcome of the Electoral College’s vote, and intends to drink water and mind his business.

When contacted for comment on Friday, Khan said he felt he did his part in the democratic process and intended to take it one day at a time.

While congratulating President-elect Christine Kangaloo on her new role, he also hoped she would be impartial in the execution of her duties, adding that she would be closely monitored.

"I think I did my civic duty as a citizen, by agreeing to be a nominee in keeping with the democratic principles of the country. There was an election and I lost.

"It is my intention now to go back to my practice in full, and I'm just drinking my water and minding my business.

"I hope that now she is in this position, she will be neutral and impartial and will be just in carrying out her duties. It's left to be seen.

"So I think she will be watched closely by the Opposition and the country at large as she is coming from the bosom of the PNM party. So we will see how she is going to conduct herself."

Asked if he would be interested in returning as a nominee for President in the future, Khan said it was not likely.

"I'm 77-years-old.

"I'm no young person at this point in time. There is need to have another nominee, so when that time comes I'll see what I am doing. But right now I'm in pre-retirement mode."

On January 7, the Opposition endorsed Khan as their Presidential nominee.

On January 9, the Prime Minister during a media conference dismissed Khan's nomination, claiming he was a UNC activist.

Khan denied this, describing it as a "blatant untruth."