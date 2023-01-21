J'Ouvert headache

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I’m addressing this to Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez or whoever the cap fits.

There are two J'Ouvert bands that gathered and left from the vicinity of the Jean Pierre Complex last Carnival and they came straight up Hamilton Holder and O’Connor Streets to Ariapita Avenue at 4 am. Needless to say how inconvenient that was for residents like myself.

Why can’t those bands be made to access the Avenue via Fitz Blackman drive by the Lions Club and Goodwill Industries to the Maraval Parkway (where there are no residents), then to the Avenue? Surely they can’t be looking for a “shortcut” at the start of J'Ouvert. The party now start and they tired already?

W DOPSON

Woodbrook