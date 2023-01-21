Expressions in Debe

Raymond Ramnarine, left, and Dil E Nadan vocalist, Stephen Marcelle perform at Expressions fete in Debe. -

Popular party band Raymond Ramnarine and Dil E Nadan brought the energy of Carnival 2023 to Debe last weekend as Endecon hosted the semi-inclusive event known as Expressions.

Ramnarine, vocalist Stephen Marcelle and the Dil E Nadan put patrons through the paces of Carnival preparations with an energetic set covering the hottest songs of the season thus far, said a media release.

Patrice Roberts, St Lucian producer and singer Lashley "Motto" Winter, Viking Ding Dong, Mical Teja and Mr Renzo all joined DJs Titan VCD, Ana and Ultra Simmo to entertain the soca-loving patrons in attendance at the Xperts Compound on SS Erin Road in Debe.

The Sunday action continued well into the night and patrons also enjoyed tasty food dishes and premium drinks.