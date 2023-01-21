Eagerly awaiting Paria CoE findings

Prakash Ramadhar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Conversations with the public, supporters of both major political parties, reveal a sigh of relief that the commission of enquiry (CoE) into the Paria tragedy is over. The public eagerly awaits the findings (report).

There was a demand for an enquiry in February last year when the unnecessary tragedy happened. There was and still is universal condemnation of the way the incident was handled by authorities.

The public at the time felt lives could have been saved if the Government had effected immediate action. People alleged a cover-up, demanding an impartial investigation. The Government acquiesced. Everyone interviewed in a poll conducted right after the incident, March 2022, supported the enquiry (independent investigation).

Although appointed by the Government, commissions of enquiry are independent of the Government investigating major events, especially those involving loss of lives, as is the case in this one.

A CoE must act strictly within its terms of reference to ensure the process is within the ambit of the Constitution and laws. And the Paria CoE did not stray from the fact. The chair did an excellent job, as did the lawyers. It was painful and there were emotional breakdowns, as well as public anger, on hearing some of the testimony. Facts were brought out.

When the CoE was announced last year, many, including opposition MPs, felt there would be a cover-up. They assailed Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, among the tallest lawyers in the nation, for taking on the role as legal counsel to the commission.

Negative comments were made by opposition figures alleging Maharaj would engage in a cover-up. The exact opposite has happened. The public and even those very opposition MPs have praised Maharaj’s performance, giving him excellent ratings.

Everywhere, the CoE chair, lawyers Maharaj and Prakash Ramadhar, counsel for the families of victims, have been subjects of accolades on social media and in conversations.

The CoE, through many testimonies, was held to obtain facts. The commission can now state what happened (events, timeline, etc), apportion blame, make recommendations for prosecution as well as to avoid such disasters, and advise of monetary compensation for the families of the victims.

While commission findings and recommendations are not legally binding, they are influential on public opinion; the Government will not want to ignore this CoE to invoke the ire or wrath or displeasure of voters. Besides, Maharaj is a no-nonsense legal authority; he carries stature and eminence. He will not wish to be disrespected. Governments don’t like to be on the opposite side of him.

It is expected he will push the Government to take actions and hold people accountable after the report is released. The report must be made public once delivered to the Government.

Dr VISHNU BISRAM

via e-mai