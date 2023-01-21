Double murder at La Romaine mini mart

SEVENTEEN spent shells were recovered from the crime scene of an overnight double murder in La Romaine, San Fernando on Friday night

Police identified the victims as Jeremiah Joseph, alias Tears, 37, of Bay View Boulevard, La Romaine and Julian Baptiste, 31, of Anthony Street, La Romaine.

This is the third double murder for the year, police said.

According to reports, Joseph, an electrician, and Baptiste, a labourer, were shot to death around 10.40 pm at a mini mart by a single attacker who escaped by jumping through a window of the building.

Police said the two men were liming with friends in a room at Dianne’s Mini Mart when they were approached by a man, armed with a gun, wearing a dark blue hoodie and black three-quarter pants.

The gunman, police said, fired several shots, killing Joseph and Baptiste instantly.

Police officers led by Sgt Singh, PC Ramkissoon and PC Smith, who are attached to the La Romaine police post, were on mobile patrol in the district and responded to a report of gunshots at Stella Street.

The bodies of the two victims were found in a room of the mini mart.

Detectives of the Homicide Bureau Region Three were called in and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) PC’s Moonilal and Jaisrie searched for clues, fingerprint expert PC Harricharan dusted the area for potential evidence.

Police were able to retrieve 17 bullet casings from a 9mm weapon, five projectiles, one bullet fragment and a pair of slippers, believed to have been left behind by the killer.

DMO Dr Chamaiah ordered the removal of the bodies to the San Fernando General Hospital, pending post mortems at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

ASP Jaikaran, Insp Phillip, Sgt Boodoo, Sgt Ramsahai, PC Ali, WPC La Rode, PC Ramsoobag and WPC George are continuing investigations.