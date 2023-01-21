Cops kill Santa Cruz man in reported shootout

Antonio Mathews

A Santa Cruz man who police said was wanted in connection with shootings and other offences was killed on Friday night after he reportedly opened fire on police.

Police reported that at about 10 pm they were on exercise as part of "Operation Grand Slam" in the Santa Cruz police district and went to Moraldo Trace, Sam Boucaud, Santa Cruz.

Police said they were shot at and returned fire hitting 22-year-old Antonio Mathews as they approached his home. Mathews was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was declared dead.

A silver Beretta with two rounds of 9mm ammunition and an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by ASP Renee Bain-Keller.