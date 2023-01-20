UNC continues to stumble

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: What in the world could cause the UNC Women’s Arm to issue such an inane, vacuous and utterly stupid statement condemning a recent utterance by Camille Robinson-Regis where she considered someone to be her good friend despite his name being Tewarie?

The UNC Women’s Arm somehow managed to contort this as a racist statement, referring to the previous use of the middle name of their revered hibernating leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The confused and headless UNC is so totally bereft of any ideas that it now resorts to clutching at straws to remain relevant in today’s political environment. Its recent faux pas in trying to justify another presidential candidate has been met with ridicule since it has failed to use the race-baiting card. Sadly, it has resorted to using Kangaloo’s married name to stir some type of controversy.

Maybe the UNC should organise a march in similar numbers to the section 34 protest to display its outrage against the nomination of Christine Kangaloo as president. However, for once good sense will prevail as it is very much aware that it cannot fill a 25-seater maxi taxi of protesters.

Perhaps, just perhaps, the late hour in which the instructions were given – the press release was at 1 am – caused the writers to put the wrong address of the party headquarters, still referring to M Rampersad Building, San Fernando.

Confusion reigns as the UNC continues to be out-trumped and stumble.

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando