Two girls reported missing

HELP FIND ME: Missing teen Keisha Norton. Photo by TTPS

The police are calling on the public to help find two girls who were reported missing.

A police statement on Friday said Keisha Norton, 13, of West Bayshore in Marabella was last seen on Thursday.

The other girl, Devantie Francois, 16, of La Savanne Circular, Guayaguayare, was last seen on Wednesday.

Norton’s relatives reported her missing to Marabella police, while Francois’ relatives reported it to Mayaro police.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts can call Marabella police at 652-6777 or Mayaro Police Station at 630-4333/2468 or any police station.

People can also call the police at 999, 555, 911, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or report it via the TTPS App.