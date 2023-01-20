Sorry West Indies team again

THE EDITOR: Can someone somewhere get some brains for the selectors of the West Indies cricket team? Most of the followers of WI cricket and, like me, still supporting the team would like to know the criteria for selecting the team for the two-match series in Zimbabwe and what has those selected shown to deserve being picked?

Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Jomel Warrican, Raymon Reifer and Devon Thomas should all be put to pasture. They have been perserved with for so long that it is overbearing. They bring nothing to the team.

Imagine picking a team without the best batsman in the region (Shai Hope), one of the best young talents (Brandon King) and there is also no room Shamarh Brooks, who has shown his mettle. And what about other young talent that emerged during the CPL? Please do not even mention white ball and red ball nonsense. If you can bat you can bat.

I am fed up with the binary batsmen like Bonner and Blackwood (0 1 0 0 1 0 0 1 1) and then a score of 60 and they retain their places. It looks like the selectors just want to make sure that the captain has enough of his countrymen around him and they then divide up the remaining places among the other territories without thinking of the future of West Indies cricket.

What do we need for this inept board, selectors, coaches, etc to be done away with and people with skills and competencies be entrusted with running West Indies cricket? If we start in Trinidad by voting out the existing board, which has asked for another three-year term to implement plans for the betterment of cricket after being in office for nine years, then we will be in the right direction.

If Cricket West Indies (CWI) intends to go about cricket in the present manner, then it is time for the supporters to demand that it be dissolved and allow the islands and Guyana to go their separate ways and apply to the ICC for individual membership. At least I will be able to hear the TT national anthem at an international cricket game.

LARRY SOOKLALSINGH

via e-mail